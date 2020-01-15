Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.50 ($18.02).

ETR SZU opened at €15.58 ($18.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.59.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

