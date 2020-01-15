SunTrust Banks Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $90.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

INFO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. 38,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

