SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading Down 13.6%

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.78, 4,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,524% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

