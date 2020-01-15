Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) has been assigned a C$0.75 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

SGI traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,766. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.