Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 773,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,634. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.