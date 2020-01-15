Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 773,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,634. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
