Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.75, 439,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 318,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.