Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of APA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 121,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,688,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 365.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 574,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 336,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

