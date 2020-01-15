Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,000. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 million and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

