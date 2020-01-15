SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.59 or 0.06042902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119171 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

