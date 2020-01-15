SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $122,057.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $122,057.00 and approximately $400,834.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

