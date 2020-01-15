Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.58-3.78 EPS.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 1,239,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,744. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

