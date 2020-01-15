Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.
Shares of SYNH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 38,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
