Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 38,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

