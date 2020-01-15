SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. 398,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $151.29.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 11.31%.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.