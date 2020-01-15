SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. 398,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $151.29.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

