Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 839,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,037. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $88.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

