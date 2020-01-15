SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 11,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,772. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

