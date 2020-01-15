Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 36.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,779. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,295.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,272.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

