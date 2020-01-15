Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.94. 110,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $195.36. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

