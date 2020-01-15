Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,747 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after buying an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 197.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,276,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.