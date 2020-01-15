Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,423,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,298,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,240. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

