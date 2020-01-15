Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $308,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

