Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 205,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,129. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.