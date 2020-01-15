Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.09.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TSE TRP traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$54.26 and a twelve month high of C$70.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.94.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.