TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank to Underperform

Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $3,579,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $3,531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

