TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.34. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 5,050,800 shares trading hands.
FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.
In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
