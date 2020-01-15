TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.34. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 5,050,800 shares trading hands.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

