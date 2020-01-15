Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 163,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 30.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

