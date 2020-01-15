Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
THW stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $14.27.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
