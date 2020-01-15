Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.68, 663 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Telenet Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

