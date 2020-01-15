TenX (PAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $495,428.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $495,428.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last week, TenX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,620,901 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Liqui, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, Coinrail, Neraex, Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx, IDEX, COSS, Kucoin, BigONE, Gate.io, BitBay and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

