Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $600.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.34.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,190,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $525.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Tesla by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.