Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

