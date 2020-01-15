The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.