The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,860 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 18.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

