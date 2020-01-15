The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. 966,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.