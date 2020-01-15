The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb acquired 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $117,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.