Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Update

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $153,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPRE opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $994.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

