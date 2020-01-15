Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Update

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. 41,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $79.32.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

