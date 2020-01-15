Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 666,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

