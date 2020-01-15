Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 814,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. Timken has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

