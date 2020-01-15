TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.