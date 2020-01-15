Tlwm Makes New $237,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCK. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 168,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

