Tlwm Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 454,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tlwm owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

