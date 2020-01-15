Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

