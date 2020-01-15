Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $322.16 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82,046 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 4.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

