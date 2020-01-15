Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $148.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.