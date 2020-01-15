Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,265 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $290.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $176.12 and a 1 year high of $294.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

