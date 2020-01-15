Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,025 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 512.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 250,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 123,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE:AYI opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

