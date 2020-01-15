Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,194 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 68,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

