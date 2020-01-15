Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 680 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $260.75 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

