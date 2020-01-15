Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

