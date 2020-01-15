Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Total (EPA:FP) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Get Total alerts:

FP opened at €48.80 ($56.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.55. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.